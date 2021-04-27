By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared that the activities of transport unions, popularly known as Agbero, on the roads across the state are numbered.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, said by the time the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) currently being implemented, phase by phase, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is completed, there would be no room for Agbero to operate again.

Oladeinde made the declaration, yesterday, while answering questions on unregulated activities of transport unions, at a ministerial press briefing organised to commemorate governor Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office, tagged: “731 days and beyond.”

Similarly, Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration has delivered 51 projects within two years.

Adeyoye said some of the iconic projects, which includes roads, were constructed as part of an effort to unlock traffic gridlocks in major economic, commercial and residential areas, as well as improve travel time.

In an effort to take Agbero off the roads, Oladeinde said part of the aims of BRI is to regulate activities of Agbero on Lagos roads and to rebrand operations of commercial buses known as ‘Yellow Bus’.

Besides, he said with BRI implementation, comfortable and reliable bus service for commuters would be provided, safety and security of the commuting public would be guaranteed, and it would also consolidate all duplicated garages across the state.

The commissioner affirmed that the state government has no intention of taking off Yellow Bus on Lagos roads, but to reform and modify its operation.

On road construction in the state, Adeyoye gave the list of some of the roads as Pen-Cinema fly over, ramp and road words, Lagos Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, Aradagun-Epeme-Iworo-Ajido and Somolu network of roads, to mention a few.

In addition to the completed projects, she also explained that several projects were already flagged-off and under construction/upgrading, to further ensure linkage of different parts of the state together. Some of the roads include Oba Sekunmade road, Agric Isawo road, St Finbarrs and Iwaya roads, Lekki-Epe Expressway from Eleko Junction to Epe T junction and, also, Lekki Regional road Project.