Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has described the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first female Nigerian Airforce Combat Helicopter Pilot as heartbreaking.

Through her verified twitter handle, @aishambuhari, she said she received the news with a heavy heart.

Mrs. Buhari also condoled with the family of Flying Officer Arotile, the Nigerian Airforce and the country over this irreparable loss.

She said: “The deceased was an intelligent young woman, a huge potential, a representative of both Nigerian women and youth, and what they could achieve.”