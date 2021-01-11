By Henry Uche

The Executive Chairman, Economic Growth and Development Centre (EGDC), professor Magnus Kpakol, has alarmed the federal and state governments that investors are interested in understanding the economic ideologies and philosophies of the present administration to enable them make strategic decisions and plan ahead, and not crossing the floor.

Kpakol who was the Chief Economic adviser to president Olusegun Obasanjo, said indiscriminate defection from one Political party to another (by political leaders) with its attendant war of words and confusion does not in any way encourage investments in the country.

The economist who spoke yesterday on, “Government Priorities and Citizens’ Expectations in 2021”, AIT, People Politics & Power, program, said sacking the Service Chiefs is not the solutions to Nigeria’s economic problem but intelligence gathering by all stakeholders to boost local production and build a viable economy is key, stressing the need for government at the grassroots level to engage young people in different crafts especially in ICT, coding and other internet of things.

He maintained that Agriculture must be given top priority by the government at all levels giving farmers, inventors and manufacturers all the neccssary support to speed up production of goods and services if Nigeria must free itself from recession.

He advocated for young people in post primary and secondary schools to be taught how to make research in various fields for economic development adding that Local and global partnership is needed now to boost production of goods and services.

“We need both global and inter- State partnership to boost local production of goods and services. Agriculture should be given top priority, our children need to learn how to make research, meanwhile sacking service chiefs is not the solution but intelligence gathering, people need to be engaged in productive ventures to reduce crime rate,” he pointed.

Show quoted text