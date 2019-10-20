Former British Light Heavy Weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has called on the people of Edo state including Christian Clerics and Muslim faithful to join hands in praying for great peace to reign between APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole and governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.
Oboh, reasoned that the feud, which has lingered for some time now could lead to the underdevelopment of the state including sports.
Speaking to SportingSun in Lagos, Oboh who also won the Commonwealth and WBA international Light Heavy Weight Boxing title in London UK, said the feud could also affect the political well being
of the state.
“There is an old saying that when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers.
Sincerely this ‘political boxing contest’ between them can only slow down development in Edo state.
When a state is in political turmoil, how can sports thrive; remember for the growth of sports in any state ,it requires the immense support of the state government to push sports men and women to their next levels.
“In life we must learn learn thatt when our children grow up with wisdom and maturity plus achievement, we should give them freedom to make decisions for themselves. When fathers , be it biological or political refuse to see it that way , it does change the reality that these children have grown to adults.
It’s just like telling a man with good eyes that he is blind when he is very much aware that he can see. In that regard he has to decide to deliberately play the fool that he can not see. Next year, Edo will be hosting the National Sports Festival, and where does this take Edo to?
I strongly advice that Oshiomole and Obaseki should use what I call the Edo wisdom in this rift between them. Let us have peace so that sports which is Edo’s ‘oil well’ will grow for the good of the huge unemployed youths in the state.”
