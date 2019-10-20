It’s just like telling a man with good eyes that he is blind when he is very much aware that he can see. In that regard he has to decide to deliberately play the fool that he can not see. Next year, Edo will be hosting the National Sports Festival, and where does this take Edo to?

I strongly advice that Oshiomole and Obaseki should use what I call the Edo wisdom in this rift between them. Let us have peace so that sports which is Edo’s ‘oil well’ will grow for the good of the huge unemployed youths in the state.”