President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised not to give an order that would polarise the country and breach its peace, unity and stability.

This advice was given by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a statement in Lagos.

He said the president’s order on grazing reserve routes would cause a clash with state governors.

“I beg to disagree with the recent Grazing Reserve Order of Mr. President when considered alongside the plea of Mr. President with the service chiefs not to make him fail in his governance. Any sane mind will find this two conflicting stand point very absurd. The Land Use Act which is part of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and which President Buhari swore to uphold firmly placed administration of land in the purview of state governors.”

He said governors have already taken a stand point to ban open grazing in their respective states and that the Federal Government has no constitutional authority to impose order on state lands.

“Why then is President Buhari giving an order to impose any land policy on any state to create grazing reserves for ranches which are for private businesses. It is clearly unconstitutional which our President clearly vowed to uphold. What’s this Grazing Reserve order of President Buhari meant to achieve? This order is meant to make Buhari administration fail woefully.”

Onitiri warned President Buhari against taking steps that would turn Nigeria into war torn Afghanistan and implored governors to speedily sign the anti grazing bills into law and repeal the archaic open grazing route and centres.