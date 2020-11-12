Non-Yoruba living and doing business in the South West region have been told to disabuse their minds of fear of losing their investments should Nigeria disintegrate.

The assurance was given by Dr Amos Akigba, chairman, Yoruba Global Alliance (YGA), at a press conference and public presentation of the group, in Lagos, yesterday.

He noted that non-Yoruba irrespective of where they come from will be free to continue living and doing business in the South West without fear of intimidation, even if Nigeria breaks up.

“If the Igbo nation eventually becomes sovereign, all Igbo investments in Yoruba Kingdoms shall continue to be owned and operated by Igbo owners who opt to remain with us, just like several Yoruba, French, Japanese or Congolese nationals resident in the United States or Britain. The same, we believe, should apply to Fulani, Kanuri, Tiv, Hausa, Birom or Ijaw nationals doing business in Igbo or Yoruba nation. We wish to emphasize that all nationalities currently yoked together in the Nigerian project should see themselves as brothers and sisters created equal by God. And if in the final analysis, we have to separate and live in different sovereign states, we should remain friends in love and harmony. We should remember at all times that as at today there are millions of Russians living in countries that have separated from the former USSR and vice verse.”