Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has extolled Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on the occasion of his 51st birthday and described his leadership style as exemplary.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement yesterday, noted that despite lean resources occasioned by Boko Haram insurgents, Zulum has been persistent in delivering democratic dividends.

He said: “We join teeming APC members, associates, and the good people of Borno State in celebrating a true servant leader whose hands-on approach to governance in the state has been exemplary and a reference point.

“Governor Zulum’s administration has ensured judicious use of state resources by completing many of the infrastructure projects initiated and undertaken by the immediate-past administration he took over from. The people of Borno state are definitely better for it.

“While recalling Governor Zulum’s action of rewarding Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, a dedicated teacher with money and accelerated promotion, Governor Zulum’s penchant for rewarding hard work and diligence has provided an impetus for service delivery in the state government bureaucracy. There is a new disposition among civil servants in the state that it is no longer business as usual.

“Indeed, Borno state has grappled with its security challenges which has taken a serious toll on the state’s economy and livelihoods. Commendably, Governor Zulum has managed to grow the state’s economy by mobilising farmers for his ‘back to farm’ programme and encouraging other local ventures to resume operations.

“Our great party stands as partners in support of Governor Zulum’s programmes and policies to develop and uplift the state. We pray for his good health and wisdom to continue to steer the affairs of the state, contribute to the growth of the party and national development.”