No expressions could be more meaningful and touching than a special romantic notes well crafted by Elizabeth Jack-Rich to her husband who turns 46 today, January 28, 2020.

The Humanitarian and celebrated business mogul whose trade cut across, oil and gas, aviation among others celebrated the love of her life with special love notes on his birthday prelude to a Valentine day fantasies.

In her words, “On this day the Lord blessed the world with a phenomenal, compassionate, humble, philanthropic, noble man. Your life is a testimony and dedication to humanity, your selflessness and kindness is worthy of emulation. Your family, friends and the world at large celebrates you today and we are blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday Iyanabo. From your loving wife, Lizzy.”