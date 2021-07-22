Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said the massive support he received from the people of Enugu West Senatorial District has helped in stemming insecurity in the state.

Speaking when he received the national leaders of Enugu West Patriotic League who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Ugwuanyi stated that their support and that of others alike were largely responsible for the peace the state was enjoying.

The Governor who was elated by their League’s visit and show of solidarity said their support and cooperation had equally made development of Enugu state by his administration easier.

Ugwuanyi’s commendations came even as the League has announced preparation for a “One Million-Man March” in support of the Governor’s administration, which would take place in October.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the courtesy visit by the leadership of League, the people of the zone stated their unalloyed support of Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities.

The three-point communiqué signed by the 36 national leaders of the League who were present at the visit including the National President, Chief Paul Anikwe; National Secretary, Prof. Uchechukwu Okoro and National Public Relations Officer, Chief Uche Obute; reads, “Enugu West Patriotic League unanimously supports the leadership quality and style of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State and therefore passes vote of confidence on the Governor.

“The League assures the Governor of highest support from Enugu West Senatorial District.

“The League supports the zoning system for the Governorship position in Enugu State and will stand solidly behind the Governor on his decision on the choice of next Governor of the state.”

Others who signed the communiqué included two Coordinators, Sir Joe Odongwu and Hon. Tony Nwankwo, the Mother General, Princess Valeria-Janet Malunze; Advisers, Chief Chinedu Ozomgbachi, Chief Sam Aneke, Chief Benjamin Ozoadibe, and Chief Francis Nwobu.

Enugu West Patriotic League is comprised of the critical stakeholders from the five Local Government Areas that make up Enugu West Senatorial District (Aninri, Awgu. Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi) and the leadership represents a mass movement of people from the 81 wards in the zone.

