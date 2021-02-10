From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has called on the supporters of his All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as the intending members of the party to come out and get registered while the membership revalidation and registration exercise are on.

According to the senator representing Gombe central Senatorial District of Gombe state who revalidated his membership on Wednesday in his home town, Kashere in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, it is important for members to come out and revalidate their membership.

He said: “Your membership is your weapon, therefore come out and revalidate your membership or get registered to enable you contest and re-contest in the next election”.

“I want to seize this opportunity to call on intending members to come out enmasse to register as well as to revalidate their membership,” the senator who commended the orderly and peaceful conduct of the exercise in the state stated.

The exercise is expected to be held in all the 2,218 polling units of the state commenced on Tuesday morning with the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, revalidating his membership at the state secretariat of the party in Jekadafari ward in Gombe LGA.