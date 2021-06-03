From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has warned politicians who are decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the ruling party cannot save them on the day of reckoning.

Ortom who stated this at the Makurdi Airport on his return form Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday evening said Nigerians now know that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far better in governance than the APC.

He noted that with the economic and security indices in the country at the moment, Nigerians can now decipher which is better between the PDP and the APC.

Ortom said that the PDP is in no way disturbed with the decamping of politicians, particularly, governors to the ruling APC stressing that the movement of some of the politicians to APC was propelled by the fear of anti graft commissions.

“We are not disturbed, let us get to 2022 you will see what will happen. You know when you have not tasted another mother’s soup you will say your mother’s soup is the best.

“Nigerians know better now. The basis for comparison is there, how much was the exchange rate in 2015 and now. What was the security situation then and now? What was the economic growth of the country then and now?

“Some, because they are afraid of prosecution, that is why they are running away from PDP. But their is no hiding place for any criminal. All these eye service you are seeing around, when the day of reckoning comes, nobody will stop the EFCC from fishing out those that have committed crime in this country.

Ortom who boasted that only PDP governors are commissioning projects recalled that he visited Rivers State a few weeks ago and Oyo State on Thursday to commission projects, adding that some governors had also at one time or the other visited Benue to inaugurate projects.