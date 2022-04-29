Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has assured Nigerians that if given the chance to pilot the affairs of the nation, the wealth of the nation would be secured and prudently managed for the benefit of all.

He said he would draw from his wealth of experience in the corporate and public sector to ensure that the nation begins to create wealth in all sectors of the economy. Wealth creation and productivity, he said, remain strong antidotes to Nigeria’s collapsing economy.

Obi made this known during his interaction with PDP stakeholders in Bayelsa State. He lamented that vast majority of the challenges confronting the nation were as a result of poor economy resulting from poor leadership.

He said it was time the people voted against the mindless sharing and looting of the public treasury, while stating that Nigeria needs leaders who can create and manage wealth for the benefit of the masses.

Recounting his successful years in the corporate world and in public office, Obi assured Nigerians that he would replicate the same success for the nation.

“I became the governor of Anambra State with nothing but an almost dilapidated state handed over to me. Insecurity and killings were the order of the day and investors dreaded the state. The debt profile of the state was discouraging. The education sector was crumblimg, while the health sector was on life support. We did not look at the odds against us, but envisioned the beautiful future ahead of us, and we went to work.

“Eight years down the line, I handed over a state that was first, for many years in WAEC and NECO. From nothing, I left N75 billion in saving for the State without owing any contractor, or owing salaries. We had growing businesses and investors returned to the state.”