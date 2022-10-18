From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna based Political group, Buhari Votes Guard and Awareness (BVGA) has replied the the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on what it described as ‘careless outbursts’ over call for scrapping of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) following alleged abysmal performance over the years.

It also said the recent media statements credited to the former Emir and Governor of Kaduna State are clear evidence that they have lost touch with realities of economic development and growth across the globe.

Briefing journalists on President Muhammadu’s records of performance, the National Coordinator of the Group ,Dr. Kailani Muhammad said, “We are shocked that even when the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has provided the needed impetus for NNPC to become effective through the enactment of Petroleum Industry Act PIA, a sitting Governor has decided to criticize the measure and calling for the scrap of NNPC”.

According to him, “it is obvious that El-Rufai’s frustration over the achievements of NNPC is glaring , following its transformation to a limited liability company , because it’s no longer business as usual where governors would run to the Federal Government just to receive monthly grant without coming up with any initiative that would add value to their states”.

Dr. Kailani who expressed disatisfaction with the Governor’s ill-timed position, said,. “we can authoritatively conclude that El-Rufai has lost tune with present day. The governor would have concentrated on state development rather than focussing on NNPC just with the aim of seeing its pitfalls”.

While accepting that there are challenges facing the oil and gas sectors across the world , he said, “Despite this ,the management under a prudent and efficient Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari has performed creditably well to spearhead the organization to greater success.

“Someone who has failed to recognize that the global economic meltdown has grossly impacted on NNPC and coupled with oil theft in the Niger Delta region which the Mele Kyari administration is fighting to halt and other factors have adverse effect on the performance of the organization.” The statement added.

On the former Emir Sanusi’s comments , the group said, “The records put forward by Malam Sanusi about the daily consumption of fuel as released by the NNPC shows how he was unscientific in his approach.

“Sanusi has forgotten the daily increase of fuel consumption by the over 10 million vehicles, the over one million people in a number of households in Ondo State that were cut off from electricity supply, the users of grinding machines, the tricycle users, standby generators users and a number of other various sources that relied on fuel for their daily activities.

“For us ,NNPC under Buhari led administration has been transformed and should be appreciated by persons within and outside corridors of power.” The statement said.