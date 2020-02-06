Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Social Cultural Group, Afemai in Diaspora (AID), has cautioned the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, against further embarrassment of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

The group in a press statement signed by its secretary, Mr Martins Sadoh, warned that Obaseki must eschew politics of bitterness and play by the rule if the state must enjoy the peace it has been known for over the years.

It further warned that the “dangerous dimension” that the governor and his team have introduced into the politics of the state, if not checked now, will spell doom for the peace-loving people of Edo.

According to the group, a situation where the governor and his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, have continually embarrassed and openly insulted the person of Oshiomhole, has become politics taken too far.

“Politics as we know, is your ability to convince people on why they should see you as the best or woo them into supporting your cause, and not forcing them to support you as presently being seen in Edo as being perpetuated by Obaseki.

“The governor has taken the state politics to a dangerous height and has succeeded in setting the people of the state up against one another because of his quest for second term in office.

“If he has so performed like he claimed and believed that his performance will return him to office, he needs not to have embarked on this dangerous game that has inflicted more pains on the people and mortgaged the peaceful nature of the people and the state in general.

“In particular, we have had enough of his embarrassment of Oshiomhole and will not take more from him; he must desist forthwith and play politics the way it ought to, or is Oshiomhole running for office again?

“We will no longer sit in awe and watch the life of our son, father, continually being threatened by Obaseki, as if he (Oshiomhole) is no longer a citizen of this state or has no right to freedom of movement and that of association.

“As for Shaibu, we are not surprised since we have always known him. I am sure the people of Afemai know how to handle his case,” the Afemai in Diaspora said.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to dispassionately look into the attempted assassination of a chieftain of the APC, Mr Henry Idahagbon, and also the use of explosive on the resident of Chief Francis Inegbineki.

“It is our belief that if the people behind this dastardly act are brought to book; it will check the matter from escalating into that of reprisal attacks,” the statement said.