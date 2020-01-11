Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC) Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has stated that the position of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on ‘Operation Amotekun’ in South-West has exposed the people behind the security challenges facing the region.

The OPC leader said with the statement credited to the National President of NYCN, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, over the inauguration of Operation Amotekun in the region, it was very clear, that the group are the sponsor of criminal herdsmen in South-West. Abubakar had, in a statement issued after the inauguration of Operation Amotekun in Ibadan, Oyo State, kicked against the formation of the security outfit, describing it as a military wing of the OPC.

However, in a swift reaction, the Lagos State Coordinator of OPC, in a statement issued yesterday, described the NYCN’s comment as inciting and capable of causing unnecessary tension in the country. Adesina lampooned Abubakar for his comments on the new security initiative inaugurated by the six southwest governors.

He said: “It is sad that such inciting comments could come from a leader of a group in the North. It shows that the group is one of the sponsors of these criminal herdsmen that killed our people and destroyed our farms.”

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Adesina said though the inauguration of Amotekun was long overdue, it was a timely response to the myriads of security challenges that have been threatening the peace and tranquility of the region. He admonished the group to stay off from comments that can lead to tribal wars because such comment was unsavoury.