From Romanus Okoye, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would not to be distracted from its focus of delivering on campaign promises to Nigerians in spite of the numerous challenges.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) stated this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja in reaction to a statement credited to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Nigerians wanted it back in government.

“The PDP should allow Nigerians to forgive it for the numerous transgressions and agony it put them through many years of misrule which the national chairman publicly apologised to Nigerians. We would ordinarily have allowed PDP to wallow in its usual illusion, since its descent from power in 2015,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He said the APC was, however, constrained to set records straight because issues raised by PDP bordered on collective sensibilities of Nigerians. He said Nigerians have consistently and resoundingly proven in two consecutive cycles of general elections as well as other off cycle elections their outright rejection of the PDP. This, Akpanudoedehe said, made the preference and endorsement of the APC by Nigerians as the party of choice obvious.

“The PDP’s ranting reminds us of its ignominious era where crude oil was sold at an average of $100 per barrel for a consecutive period of four years,” he said.He wondered why the PDP would be deluding itself that Nigerians wanted it back in government.

Akpanudoedehe said the PDP was playing to the gallery in an attempt to play deniability and take away the gaze of Nigerians from the remarkable strides of the Buhari-led APC administration.