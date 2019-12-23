Joe Effiong, Uyo

The People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State has warned its elected and appointed officials occupying positions within and outside the state to sit up and perform their duties creditably so as not to jeopardise the electoral fortunes of the party in subsequent elections.

The state chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, who handed down the warning in a press conference addressed to enthuse on the conclusion of the post-electoral judicial processes which culminated in the Supreme Court affirming the election of Gov Udom Emmanuel, asked them to mind the required sacrifice demanded by public office.

“There will be no excuse for poor performance; therefore all our candidates must strive to deliver creditably on their mandate, conscious that their scorecard will affect the future chances of our party,” Ekpo said.

He expressed satisfaction with the electoral and the judiciary victory of PDP candidates and the party, which was “mandatorily joined as a party in the suits right from its initial birthplace at the tribunal to its eventual cemetery at the Supreme Court, having come to the end of the post electoral judicial process, which signals the conclusion of the entire electoral process into different offices, save the court ordered rerun in Essien Udim Local Government Area in three legislative houses( House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate).

“As a party that has been the sole supplier of critical leadership manpower for our state since the return of democracy in 1999, we are deeply thankful to the citizenry of our state who have at every opportunity reaffirmed their belief and support for us through the ballot box. They have always resisted the temptation of testing the unknown or experimenting with the promised fantasies of the various oppositions we have had in the past.

“I can firmly announce that the battle of elections are over and done with; the battle of statehood must commence – this battle needs all hands to the pumps. This is a battle that must be fought with all our collective might and won for the sake of history and posterity. This battle is the attainment of the Akwa Ibom project. It is the battle for the survival and identification of the Akwa Ibom persona; the struggle to attain our rightful place in the affairs of our nation and then truly launch ourselves into global limelight,” he said.

While once again extending the olive branch to members of the opposition to join hearts, heads and hands with the governor to build an Akwa Ibom of their dreams, Ekpo equally appealed to the opposition members to accept the unity call of the governor and contribute ideas, mobilize physical and spiritual support for the governor in this his second and last term.

He said the doors of the PDP are open to those wishing to join afresh, promising that there would be no segregation or discrimination, as such all wards or chapters should create receptive environment for fresh entrants.

Ekpo said the “party structure in Essien Udim has been fully energized and ready for the court-ordered rerun coming up next year. We have, as usual, invited the God that gave us victory before to take us to this electoral battle and grant us success. Our candidates must knock on all doors, talk to the electorate, campaign extensively and get ready to win.”