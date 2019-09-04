Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the alarm raised in Benue over the rise in kidnappings, state governor Samuel Ortom has assured the Igbo community and other Nigerians doing business in the state that their security is guaranteed.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Wednesday stated that the state government had taken proactive measures to tackle the pockets of kidnappings, a development which, he noted, had put criminals on their heels.

He explained that the state’s legislation which prohibits kidnapping and cultism is in force, adding that those who violate the law and their sponsors would be made to face the consequences.

The governor reiterated the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals, pointing out that the clampdown on hoodlums had intensified.

While allaying the fears of businesspeople in the state, the governor enjoined them not to be discouraged or consider shutting down their investments.

“Governor Ortom says the government is doing everything within its powers to ensure that no criminal goes unpunished. He calls on Benue people to support security operatives in intelligence gathering to enable them to succeed,” the statement concluded.