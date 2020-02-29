The lady of brand/style influencing and popular beauty care executive, Christiana Kayode has revealed the secrets of her beauty. Kayode also known as Berbiedoll, equally has reeled out what it takes to be beautiful, saying being beautiful makes life a whole lot easier.

“For me, your skin is a reflection of your health and the nutrients and food you put inside your body; so always make sure you do it right,” she said and enumerated what she does to stay beautiful.

“One, drink a lot of water and always mind your business, especially the business that pays you. Two, exercise daily even if just for half an hour a day. Three, always have a good night sleep, I don’t joke with that, so you wake up glowing. Four, get your facial or body spa done at least once every month. Five, sometimes give your face a break, because of what I do, I always have photoshoot every now and then so most times I take like two weeks break off makeup so it can breathe. Six, eat a lot of fruits it helps you detox,” she added.

Since she graduated from school all she wanted to do is anything that has to do beauty and alas, fate has smiled upon her and she’s living her dream.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line, a company she established in April of 2017.

She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. And she’s the only daughter from a family of seven. She has four brothers with her mum and dad.

She disclosed that her primary job is basically brand and style influencing for other people’s brands, ranging from hair brands, clothing brands, shoe brands and many more.

Unlike many beauty care line owners who claim to manufacture their own cosmetics, she says Berbiedoll actually procures hers from suppliers in the United States of America, adding that she’s into everything that has to do with beauty, including sales of glosses, weight loss tea, contact lens, waist trainer and so on.

She said Berbiedoll has worked with brands like Etisalat, Highlystylish, Glo, Fabboutiique, Hairres, Cm Luxury Hair, Girly Closette, to mention a few.

She also had a brief stint as a video model and appeared in music videos like “Woju” by Kizz Daniel and “Like a Party” by Burna Boy. And she did a couple of funny video skits too with Sydney Talker and Nasty Blaq.

She even at one time had her own TV show on DSTV channel 189 “Pop Central” known as “Chef Corner” with Chef Bee and Chef Jazzy.