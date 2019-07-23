Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has described as a mere wishful thinking, last weekend’s statement by the Anambra State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that it would reclaim the state in 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

The State PDP had on Saturday in Awka during its stakeholders’ meeting stated that it would reclaim the state which it ruled between 1999 and 2006 in the next governorship election in 2021.

But APGA, in a statement by its state chairman, Sir Norbert Obi, further described PDP’s ambition as “a pipe dream,” insisting that the party died in the state in March 2006, when APGA took over its mantle of leadership.

Sir Obi said that the realities on the ground show that Anambra State is now far better than the PDP left it and is not prepared to return dark days of PDP rule in the state.

He said: “Contrary to the bad governance, political instability and mayhem perpetrated by the PDP when it held sway in Anambra between 1999 and 2006, APGA has in the past 13 years restored law, order, and stability to the state, in addition to delivering unprecedented and verifiable democracy dividends.”

The APGA state boss explained that the positive change APGA brought was responsible for the acceptance by the people of the state whom he said now regard the party as their own political party and are unanimous in making reference to it as their own.

Recalling what he referred to as “the numerous unforgivable sins of the PDP against the people and the image of Anambra State,” Obi said it was for that reason that the late literary icon, Professor Chinua Achebe, twice rejected the award of a national honour to him by a PDP-controlled Federal government between 2004 and 2007.

He restated that PDP’s image, especially in Anambra State was irretrievably damaged hence the party could not be trusted again by the masses.

Furthermore, Obi noted that unlike the PDP, “APGA has over the years proved that it is trustworthy, hence its total control and domination of Anambra’s politics and government, as demonstrated by its resounding victories in the 2017 gubernatorial poll and this year’s House of Assembly elections in the state.

“Apart from many other people-oriented accomplishments of the Willie Obiano administration in Anambra, its impressive security architecture and ‘Community Choose Your Projects Initiative’ has particularly endeared APGA to the citizenry, a reason the party is presently entrenched effectively in the 326 electoral wards of the 21local government areas of the state.”

While reiterated his party’s strong belief in the principles of justice, equity and fairness, Obi maintained that APGA would choose Obiano’s successor from the South senatorial district of the state.