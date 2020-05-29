It’s quite normal for people to dress for the occasion. We wear pyjamas or night gown at bedtime. Sportsmen and women wear sportswear to engage in sporting activities. Those who work in the armed forces wear uniforms identified with military personal, etc. Trade dress is a form of branding.

Every trade, every business, every vocation has a dress identified with it. Students wear school uniforms. Relief workers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, clerics, cooks, all wear uniforms peculiar to their business. We wear casual dress for casual occasions. Your dress is part of the outward expression of your brand. It’s part of the essential elements of your identity; your trade dress gives you out immediately you are sighted.

If you go to a hospital, you could identify a medical personnel from afar. Surgeons dress for surgical operations before they enter the operating theatre. That’s the way it is. It’s part of our professional discipline to adhere to our trade dress. Some colours are identified with some trades or professions. In the Army, they wear lemon green, Air Force, sky blue, navy, pure white, etc. Nurses wear white or blue depending on the medical group they are in. Most doctors wear suits and white overalls on top.

Undercover police officers do not wear uniforms, for obvious reasons. They have to be in mufti while making investigations to aid their arrest of criminals. You don’t wear uniforms while tracking felons; this flexibility is understandable. Sporting teams representing their countries in competitions, normally wear jerseys that reflect the colours of their nation’s flags.

As mentioned earlier, many brands project special colours in uniform or trade dress. However, the uniform does not apply to all musicians. Some members of musical groups, like orchestras do wear uniforms solo performing artistes create their own brand by wearing unique costumes, hair styles, shoes, and accessories. Many pop stars and thespians are weird, eccentric people. In fact, most creative people do not do things according to standard norms. They are peculiar people with unique habits, attitudes, life styles and worldviews and this is part of their brand’s identity. Brand identity makes you a winner. You should cultivate it.

The way the late boxing legend, Mohammad Ali, talked in loud, bombastic outbursts, before his fights was uniquely his way of drawing attention to his fights. He was known to shout: “I’m the greatest of all time.” The late sprint star, Florence Griffith-Joyner (Flo-Jo), wore one-legged trouser in her days. Michael Jackson wore a glove on one hand only. Wrestler, Jake “the Snake” brought a live snake to the ring before his fights to intimidate opponents. Such weird practices create unique identities for those folks.

Legendary Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, often chewed gum on the bench to ease tensions during games. As a person, you have to sell yourself by having your own brand identity. Don’t try to be someone else, because you are a special being, fearfully and wonderfully made by God. Just be yourself. For instance, while wrestlers wear pants and boots, John Sena wears shoes and shorts. Cowboy Bob Ellis used to wear a hat. Lagbaja, the famous music star, wears a mask like a masquerade. He created a stir when he emerged on the scene. He was an instant hit! It is not enough to create a brand, you must develop it and stick to your identity, no matter what is trending. You could constantly evolve new styles around your brand like the great juju superstar, King Sunny Ade, who has unique dance steps, and diverse dress styles. Today, he wears a muffler around his neck on his traditional Yoruba grab.

When you create your brand, market it and let it be properly identified with your product. The late politician/sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, wore a brand of glasses opticians call the “professor’s” specs. You never saw Awo without the glasses, which was obviously inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who popularised it. That type of eye glasses was in vogue among the elite in the 17th to early 20th centuries.

Your trade dress is not just your clothes alone. It includes your accessories, eye glasses, or goggles, the way you speak, walk, and carry yourself. More importantly, your product or service is the reason you create a brand, so you have to guard it jealously. Sell it hard and make sure it is successful.

Hello guys, you don’t have to sag, wear dreadlocks, earrings or speak like American hip-hop stars to be considered hip. That’s cheap; those guys created their own brand with such fashion statements. Jamaican reggae artistes popularized the dreadlocks. We have many fashion accessories we can popularise and turn into a viable merchandise.

On a personal note, you have to create your own unique style. When people mention you, an image comes to mind instantly. It makes you sellable. Once your name commands attention, there must be a brand that goes with it.

Mention Serena Williams, the image of the famous tennis star comes alive, with her unique mini skirt. You’re to carve a niche for yourself to really make an impact wherever you choose to operate.

Weekend Spice: You are living now because you are needed now – Michael Nwimoh

Ok folks, let’s do it again next Friday. Stay motivated.

•Ayodeji is an author, rights activist, pastor and life coach. He can be reached on [email protected] and 09059243004 (SMS only)