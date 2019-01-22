Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for insulting former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his response, yesterday, to Obasanjo’s allegations of election rigging against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDPsaid Tinubu’s statement against Obasanjo were disrespectful and reckless.

The party said it was shameful that the former Lagos governor would want to compare any administration in history with the present administration.

“It is an established fact that Obasanjo remains a statesman and a global figure who always speak the truth to power and put the interest of our nation above all. During president Obasanjo’s administration, there were no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, unlike what we are witnessing today, in which corruption has become pervasive under the nose of president Buhari; in the Presidential Villa.

“It is ridiculous that Tinubu can attempt to justify the sharing of N10,000, each, to traders in the market by Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo.

“It is imperative to ask Tinubu if he saw the cartoon making the round, where poor people were depicted milling around him with N10,000 in their hands while he sat on his throne with full chicken in his hands and telling the famished lot that he has nothing to offer them.

“Nigerians already know that their help is not in the hands of people like Tinubu and president Buhari. In modern day governance, leaders do not give handouts to the citizens; they create enabling environment for them to prosper.

“We challenge Tinubu to go round the markets of Idumota, Alaba, Ikeja, Yaba and ask the traders if the N10,000 has yielded them the profit to purchase hotels, oil companies, airlines, and tax colleting agencies.

“Since he understands the reason for collation of PVC numbers in exchange for the N10,000 trader money, he will do the nation good, especially at this time, if he provides explanation for this joint venture outside rigging of elections.