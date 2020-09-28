Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has described his successor in office, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as a disappointment to the people of the state.

Mimiko who spoke at Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state during the campaign tour of the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi described Akeredolu’s government as anti-people because of the cancellation of free health programme and increase in tuition fees of tertiary institutions in the state.

Mimiko who said he had worked with three governors before becoming governor for eight years, said Akeredolu’s government has failed the people of the state in all critical sectors affecting the well-being of the people.

According to him, the government of Akeredolu’s claim to performance is nothing but falsehood as all indices showed otherwise.

His words: “There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.

“This government that hiked school fees is a bad government. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people. Anybody that votes Akeredolu is selling his children’s future.

“Any government that does not make health free is your enemy. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people by cancelling mother and child and free health for children.

“Any time they come here to campaign for votes, ask him, where is our shuttle bus scheme? Where is our abiye? The government that cancelled trauma centre is your enemy.”

Mimiko said the utterances of Akeredolu have clearly shown that he is not part of the state as he had vowed to go back to his base if not voted for.

He said: “this government has not performed, he is anti-people. Any government that fails to democratize access to education, health and other essential services to the people is not a good government.”

The former governor lamented the failure of his successor to build on the successes recorded in the health and education sectors during his tenure as governor.

He questioned the need for the Akeredolu-led administration to cancel free health services and free education at primary and secondary levels, noting that any government that fails to prioritize education and health is anti-people.

The ZLP national leader also fumed at the cancellation of the Accident Emergency scheme which was established by his administration to reduce the number of deaths on expressways across the state.

He urged the people to vote out the anti-people government and vote for Ajayi as governor of the state.

In his remarks, Ajayi said he has listened to the cries of the people and have offered himself as alternative to this misrule of Akeredolu.