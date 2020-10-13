Chukwudi Nweje

Abia Government, yesterday, described Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as a failed politician, saying she failed to represent her Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal constituency effectively in the House of Representatives.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement alleged that the lawmaker cannot account for monies paid to her as constituency allowances over the past 13 years, even as he accused her of “abandoning her constituents to make up the numbers for another state at the National Assembly.”

Kalu spoke against the backdrop of a recent interview by the lawmaker against the performance of the state government. He described the views of Onyejeocha as “deliberately mischievous and unreasonably malicious”, challenging her to visit Abia State to see for herself the achievements of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration.

He hinged the road infrastructure challenge in Abia to federal roads which led into major cities of the state, and wondered why Onyejiocha had not raised any motion on the state of federal roads in Abia on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“Apparently, she is unaware of details of the new development paradigm being championed by Governor Ikpeazu that places emphasis on sustainable development of critical infrastructure, human capacity development and focused pursuit of peace and security as an enabler for all round development of the state. We need not reel out all the administration has done to improve life and livelihood of Abians, but will simply invite her to visit Abia to verify the 94 completed road projects done by the administration across the state.

“Without fear of contradiction, we make bold to state that workers in our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are not only the best paid in the entire South East, but are also regularly paid without any arrears. It should not be mistaken as the fault of Governor Ikpeazu for having continued to support ailing state parastatals to ensure they improve their operations and also be able to pay their workers using their internally generated revenue and the subventions from the government while also not paying any portion of their revenue into government coffers,” the commissioner said.