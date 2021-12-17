Member APC Strategic Youth Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, Friday described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a magnanimous person following the construction of Zik conference center, reactivation of Onitsha seaport and rehabilitation of Enugu international airport.

As Buhari celebrates his birthday today, Obidke joined Nigerians and members of the All Progressives Congress in sending warm felicitations to President Buhari on his 79th birthday.

Disclosing this in a statement Obidike said: “Obidike salutes the President for his deep rooted patriotism, commitment to infrastructural development and devotion to the service of our dear Nation.

He said, “The magnanimity of President Buhari at restoring Nigeria to its glorious days has received unprecedented successes despite challenges facing the world.”

“He is an exemplary leader whose life is a guiding beckon that radiates the core principles of accountability in leadership. A father of the Nation and the governing APC party, President Buhari has earned a place in the heart of many People both at home and international.”

“We won’t forget various federal roads in southeast being constructed by his administration. Zik conference center, Reactivation of Onitsha seaport and rehabilitation of Enugu international airport, I join millions of Nigerians in praying that you flourish in constant good health and strength for the responsibilities of leading our Nation”

“Once again, Happy Birthday your Excellency”, Obidike concluded.

