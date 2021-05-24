From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, as a mole in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike also said the immediate past governor of Niger State is a dictator, who wants to control PDP in the state.

Rivers governor made the statements, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while reacting to an interview in a national daily, where Aliyu made comments perceived to have been directed to Wike.

He said that Aliyu, who betrayed and worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, lacked the pedigree to refer to him (Wike) as a “dictator”, who wants to be a political godfather.

Speaking further, Governor Wike denied any rift between him and the National Chairman, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, as alleged by Aliyu, saying that it was the imagination of the former Niger State governor.

He said: “Aliyu Babangida has no job to do. He is a political liability. Why is that he could not even organise party congress in Niger State. It is because of his dictatorial tendencies.

“Aliyu Babangida is a chronic lier, a serial betrayal. He said in 2015, Northern governors worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan. In 2017, he was one of those that opposed Uche Secondus. He has no job”.

Governor Wike dismissed Aliyu’s claimed that he wants to impose a successor on Rivers people, adding that there was no way the party’s national chairman could have told the former governor such a thing.

Also, Rivers governor said he has no presidential ambition, adding that some persons were intimidated by his political credentials.

Wike said: “If I want to contest (for presidency), nobody can stop me. They are intimidated of my credentials. I have not told anybody; and let nobody feel he can intimidate me”.

He, however, restated his commitment to the party, but warned that any gang up against Rivers State, would ruin PDP.