From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Association of Northern Nigerian Students Association (NANNS) has described the Kogi State chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, as a “pendulum of hope” to the poor, aged and underprivileged

The students led by the National President and National Secretary General of the Association, Bello Abubakar and Hassan Usman El-Yakub, respectively, made the commendation while presenting an award of Philanthropism and Patriotic Nigerians to the PDP chieftain.

In a statement by the Media Team of Abubakar Ibrahim, it quoted the students as saying that the decision to present the award to him was done out of deep scrutiny and judgement of the awardee’s contributions to the development of humanity and society in general.

According to the students, “With a deep sense of reasoning, scrutiny and best judgement, our association has found your aura of philanthropy so impeccable in terms of community development, self-sacrifice, youth empowerment, help for the destitute and the elderly, courage and determination to embrace all irrespective of their tribes, religion and region.

“These are rare qualities, especially with your calibre as a technocrat and established personality.

“In view of the above, we deem it fit to celebrate your personality as a torchbearer and pendulum of hope to the less privileged, the poor and the aged in our society by presenting to you an award to serve as a token of encouragement and best wishes in the days that lay ahead as you strive further to better the society and humanity”.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris expressed gratitude to the students for finding him worthy of the award, adding that he would not relent in his efforts to better the lot of the underprivileged.

He encouraged the students to take their academic activities seriously and stay out of negative behaviours that may affect their education because “you are the leaders of tomorrow that the country will rely on”.

The brief event was witnessed by some members of the Association in the Abuja office of the awardee.