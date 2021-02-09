Former Anambra Governor and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has encouraged students not to undermine educational opportunities at their disposal, but see them as avenues of empowerment that will enable them to change the world.

Obi who spoke to students of the Catholic Diocese of Awka owned St John’s Vocational and Technical Institute, Neni, during a visit urged them never to be weary of creating better future for themselves through education. He maintained that human capital investment was the best kind of investment any individual, organisation or nation could make.

Obi reminded them that getting good education does not necessarily mean attending a tertiary institution as acquiring basic education, to primary and secondary levels, was enough to equip an individual with the requisite knowledge for success in life.

“Now, you have no reason not to succeed in life, having acquired primary and secondary education. Apple Inc. which, today, is the most valuable company in the world has an annual revenue greater than Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product. It might shock you to know that the company was founded by a homeless child, Steve Jobs, who never went to the university. Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, was a university drop out, so was Bill Gates, Mercedes and Benz, and so on. But they all had their basic education which greatly helped their journey to success,’ Obi said.

He donated N1.5 million to the school and urged its management of to keep upholding high moral and educational standards in the school.