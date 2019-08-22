George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has described ex-governor Rochas Okorocha as a colossal failure whose eight years administration was pockmarked by waste, avarice and unmitigated suffering.

He said the ex-governor, in his characteristics and failed bid to shore up his battered image, has continued to make baseless accusations against in an effort to clean up his mess. The former governor, who returned to the state on Tuesday had berated Ihedioha while addressing his supporters.

Okorocha had allegedly accused the Imo State governor of witch-hunting and harassing him and members of his immediate family.

However, in a statement yesterday, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to Ihedioha said that they were not surprised by the antics of the ex-governor who wanted to shore up his battered image in the state by churning out baseless accusations against the present administration.

“Confronted with the failure to attract attention, the former governor chose to make up his disappointment by repeating his baseless claims against the state government.

“We are not also surprised that the former governor, who recently made statements to the EFCC on how he ruined the state, could make public claims that his government was spending N200 million for the monthly clean up exercise in Owerri alone, to justify the humongous corruption that ravaged his government.

“If Chief Okorocha was spending N200 million every four weeks on monthly environmental sanitation exercise, it means that he has more questions to answer, especially for the fact that Imo State was an environmental disaster for the period he was governor, necessitating the recent declaration of emergency on the environment by the Ihedioha administration.”

Ihedioha admonished Okorocha to be remorseful and return all the properties of Imo in his possession rather than pushing the people to the wall.

“It is rather unfortunate that Chief Okorocha who is currently under investigation over the outrageous inflation of award of series of contracts, ranging from award for the construction of Community Hospital Ogboko for over N683 million, award of contract for the construction of Ministry of Niger Delta Office Blocks for over N611 million and award of contract for the construction of Ministry of Happiness Office Blocks for over N689 million is presenting himself as a saint.

“He also awarded a contract for the construction of the Ministry of Sports Office Blocks for over N689 million, award of contract for the construction of Police Headquarters, Owerri, for over N5 billion, award of contract for the construction of Police Headquarters (II), Owerri, for over N4 billion, award of contract for the construction of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environment Aboh/Ngor Okpala for over N3 billion, to several others.