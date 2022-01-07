From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused Senator Andy Uba of discrediting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government by his venomous attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was defeated in the Anambra State governorship election by APGA’s Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Uba and the Anambra State chapter of APC in an election petition filed against Soludo and APGA accused INEC of foul play.

Acting state chairman of the APC, Basil Ejidike, at a recent party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, claimed that INEC was deliberately withholding the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the election results to the petitioners despite a court order to that effect.

However, APGA has described Uba as a frustrated person who is angry with INEC for nipping his rigging plan in the bud.

National Co-coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, who stated this, yesterday, described Uba’s claim of INEC not releasing CTC of result sheets for the November 6 governorship election to him as recycling old lies.

He described as laughable the claim that APGA was conniving with INEC, a well funded federal institution, to deny Uba victory at the poll.

“Such allegation is not just a mockery of the Federal Government, but it is also laughable. I will say that Andy Uba is frustrated, but he should know that he is the architect of his own frustration. INEC is not in any connivance with APGA. They are doing their job professionally as reliable a Federal institution. The anger of Andy Uba is that INEC nipped his rigging plan in the bud.”

Obigwe asked Uba to shun beer parlour gossips. He said any meeting of APC in Anambra State that Dr. Chris Ngige did not attend cannot be taken seriously as nobody in Anambra State could be more APC than Ngige, who is among the founding fathers of the party in Anambra and Nigeria at large.

“Even unfolding events in Anambra has shown that Andy Uba did not contest the November 6 election to win.

“He contested the election with the aim of dislodging Ngige as leader of APC in Anambra State because the way he is fighting the battle of becoming the ceremonial leader of APC in Anambra State has shown that it is the only thing he wants to count as an achievement that made him to contest the election.”

Obigwe said If INEC has refused to comply with a court order, Uba should return to the same court to complain and refrain from beer parlour gossip that would not fetch him any positive result.

He said a lot of people were still applauding INEC for conducting a free and fair election in Anambra and that Uba was the only one with a contrary opinion because he was beaten by INEC in his own rigging game plan.

“Soludo is the choice of Anambra electorate, they voted for him, defended their votes and INEC ensured that the results announced reflected the expressed wish of the electorates,” he said.