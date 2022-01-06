From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, is discrediting the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari by his venomous attacks on the Independent National Commission over the poll.

Describing Uba’s claim that INEC had refused to release the CTC of the result sheets for the November 6th governorship election to him as recycling old lies, APGA asked Uba to shun beer parlour gossips.

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of foul play in the election petition filed by its candidate in the November 6 governorship elections in the state, Senator Andy Uba, against the governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike who levelled the allegation during the party’s Stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka, the Anambra State capital said INEC has deliberately withheld the Certified True Copies of the election results to the petitioners despite a court order to that effect.

But in a reaction, the National Co-coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, said the APC and its governorship candidate were just recycling old lies on the matter.

Obigwe said that any meeting of APC in Anambra State that Dr Chris Ngige did not attend cannot be taken seriously because nobody in Anambra State can be more APC than Ngige who is among the founding fathers of the party in Anambra and Nigeria at large.

He described it as a mockery of the Federal government for Andy Uba to claim that APGA is conniving with INEC that is a well funded Federal institution.

‘Such allegation is not just a mockery of the Federal government rather it is also laughable. I will say that Andy Uba is frustrated but he should know that he is the architect of his own frustration. Even unfolding events in Anambra has shown that Andy Uba did not contest the November 6th election to win.

‘He contested the election with the aim of dislodging Ngige as the leader of APC in Anambra State because the way he is fighting the battle of becoming the ceremonial leader of APC in Anambra State has shown that it is the only thing he wants to count as an achievement that made him contest the November 6th election.

‘INEC is not in any connivance with APGA. They are doing their job professionally as reliable a Federal institution.”The anger of Andy Uba is that INEC nipped his rigging plan in the bud.

Obigwe further said: ‘If he says INEC refused to comply to a court order, he should return to the same court to complain to them and refrain from beer parlour gossip that will not fetch him any positive result.’

He said many people are still applauding INEC for conducting a free and fair election in Anambra and Andy Uba is the only person with a contrary opinion because he was beaten by INEC in his own rigging game plan.

‘Soludo is the choice of Anambra electorate, they voted for him, defended their votes and INEC ensured that the results announced reflected the expressed wish of the electorate,’ he said.