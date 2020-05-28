Impressed by the scorecard of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his first year in office, prominent entrepreneur and Chairman of Executive Group Dr Ayo Ogunsan has heaped accolades on the governor for what he judged as a successful completion of his first year as governor.

In a press statement entitled “All Hail the Performing Governor in the Last One Year”, issued by the entrepreneur and made available to reporters, Ogunsan praised Sanwo-Olu for the notable achievements of his administration.

‘Exactly a year today, Lagosians unanimously took a decision that is largely paying off today; a decision that a generalissimo and a demagogue par excellence takes up the mantle of leadership for the state,’ the statement reads.

‘That man is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. On a joint ticket with your agile deputy, Mr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, we were sure we voted meritocracy and not mediocrity,’ Ogunsan said.

While asserting that the governor has displayed an exemplary leadership predicated on the precedence set by the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ogunsan highlighted some of the achievements of the governor in the last 366 days.

‘For most of us who know you enough and can always attest to the stuff you are made of. It is, however, not a surprise that, in the last 366 days, you have scaled heights and attained dumbfounding feats too ineffable to express in words. I make bold to say that you are an example of a true leader and a good student of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban) School of Leadership.

‘Dear workaholic governor, you have greatly imparted on infrastructure and have piloted socio-economic development for a smarter Lagos, evident in the phenomenal provision of world-class infrastructural facilities to support the growing population of Lagos State. Your achievements remain phenomenal and unmatched.

‘Driving through Lagos, your good works are evident in the area of infrastructure and administration.

‘Without mincing words, one can readily say that if Oscars were given for a job well done in public service, we will nominate you.

‘As the Incident Commander in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, your swift response has been applauded by all. You seem to have sold out your sleep, working tirelessly with your team to contain the virus.

‘Today, you are still commissioning housing, education, transportation and road projects in the execution of your administration’s blueprint, popularly called T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda. Your scorecards, in tandem with the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, remain unparalleled, and that we are proud of.

‘Lagosians are fully convinced that the THEMES Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu government is fully on course, going by the speed of projects delivery, predicated on a Public-Private Partnership.

‘Lagosians can now rest assured that the years ahead have a fortune to offer, even when we know that the task ahead is enormous.’

Acknowledging his cordial relationship with the governor, Ogunsan wished the Sanwo-Olu well as he continues to pilot the affairs of the state.

‘To me, you are a mentor, a motivator, a manager and an inspiration in no small measure. Your diligence, dedication and professionalism are well inspiring. I wish you many years of great achievements.

‘Once again, thumbs up and hearty congratulations on your fantastic achievements in office, this last one year. Ride on, Mr Governor! You are doing well!’