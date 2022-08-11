From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former Anambra Central senator, Chief Victor Umeh, yesterday, said God has anointed candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to lead the country in 2023.

The former chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said Obi’s growing popularity ahead of the 2023 poll is a sign that God has anointed him to rule the country.

He likened Obi’s emergence to the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ where God directed the four wise men to go in search of their Messiah with the help of a star.

“It is an anointing from God for Mr Peter Obi to be president of Nigeria. It is like when God showed the three wise men where Jesus was kept in a manger through the appearance of a star and they followed the star to Bethlehem and found Jesus. That is why any place Peter Obi crosses or visits in Nigeria, the people joyfully give their support.

“Peter Obi has never addressed any rally yet, but people long for him anywhere he goes. When the rally starts, I wonder what will now happen.”

Umeh, the Labour party senatorial candidate for Anambra Central urged the people to disregard opinions that his party lacked the required structure to win the presidential poll, noting that power resides with the electorate and not the victory wishers.

“If the election is free and fair, the victory is already certain. Because all the noise people are making, you will agree with me that what is most important in an election is the voter, not those who wish you to win. It is not about the structure.”

Umeh said the Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola with all his APC structure still lost to the Ademola Adeleke of PDP which he said typified the power of voters.