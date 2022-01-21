By Chukwudi Nweje

Imo State Government, yesterday, alleged that the blood of Somtochukwu, the 11-year old boy, murdered in the course of Rochas Okorocha’s government was haunting the former governor, hence his current manifestation of signs of early insanity.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement, said the blood of the boy killed when security agents stormed Ekeukwu market, Owerri allegedly on the orders of Okorocha, and several unresolved assassinations that took place during his eight-year reign, were seeking vengeance.

He claimed that since the police arrested Uche Nwosu in connection with insecurity in the state, Okorocha has been behaving abnormally.

He said the recent behaviour of the former governor depicted an early stage of insanity, which needs to be checked before it develops into full madness.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Is it not worrisome that Okorocha has veered from psychotic paranoid to being a clown and now a choirmaster of an Area Boys choir? I think those who mean well for him should take a closer look at him. When he is not howling about persecution by Uzodimma, he is teaching the IG and the police how to do their work. This is a sign of an unstable mind.”

He regretted that instead of atoning for all the atrocities he committed against Imo State people, including land grabbing, mindless looting and corruption, Okorocha was busy maligning the Uzodimma administration.

“The clownish display by Okorocha about a phantom shooting of God is the height of desperation by a man who wants to make his house boy, turned in-law, to be the governor of Imo State. It’s a pity that in spite of his indictment by a judicial commission of inquiry, Okorocha is still shamelessly insulting the sensibilities of Imo people.”

Emelumba said the performance of Uzodimma would determine his re-election and not a cursed song by “a discredited politician suffering from severe hallucination from the ghosts of the victims of his despotic rule.”