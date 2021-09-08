Justice Centus C. Nweze of the Supreme Court has eulogised the retiring Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, for transforming the state judiciary.

Justice Nweze, who spoke at a gala night organised by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in honour of the outgoing CJ, yesterday, disclosed that Justice Emehelu, whose retirement takes effect, yesterday, was able to record remarkable feats because of the kind of governor she served under his leadership.

“My Lordship (Chief Judge), The Lord has blessed you and part of this luck is serving under the leadership of His Excellency (Ugwuanyi). I am not saying this because His Excellency is here; those of you who were here 20 years ago know what we went through; those who were here 15 years ago know what we went through.

“So today, you served as chief judge under His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, peacefully and successfully. His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) the good Lord will bless you; the God of the lawyers will always bless you. We pray that the new Chief Judge of Enugu State will continue with this good work,” he said.

Governor Ugwuanyi described Justice Emehelu as an erudite lawyer and esteemed judicial officer, who bestrode the state’s justice sector as Attorney-General before her well-deserved appointment as a judge and subsequent appointment as chief judge of the state, “the latter being the jewel in her crown of successes in her career.”

The governor, who acknowledged the dedication and diligence with which Justice Emehelu discharged her duties, pointed out that “the Enugu State Judiciary and indeed the entire state are happily reaping the fruits of the transformative reforms and innovations that she engendered as the Hon. Chief Judge of the State.

“Tonight, as we unite in banquet to celebrate the retirement of this outstanding standard-bearer of the Enugu State judiciary, we laud her era of focused and impactful leadership.

“Your Lordship, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, it is indeed a time to bow out of over two decades of a brilliant and exciting career; a time to give thanks to Almighty God for his wonderful blessings; a time to be celebrated by colleagues.”

