From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike also said Aliyu is a dictator, who wants to control PDP in the state.

Rivers governor made the statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while reacting to an interview in a national daily, where Aliyu made comments perceived to have been directed to Wike.

He said Aliyu, who wants to be a political godfather and betrayed as well as worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, lacked the pedigree to refer to him (Wike) as a dictator.

Wike denied any rift between him and the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, as alleged by Aliyu, saying it was the imagination of the former Niger State governor.

He said: “Aliyu has no job to do. He is a political liability. Why is that he could not organise party congress in Niger State. It is because of his dictatorial tendencies.

“He is a chronic lier, a serial betrayal. He said in 2015, northern governors worked against former president Jonathan. In 2017, he was one of those that opposed Secondus. He has no job.”

Governor Wike dismissed Aliyu’s claimed that he wants to impose a successor on Rivers people, adding that there was no way the party’s national chairman could have told the former governor such a thing.

Also, Rivers governor said he has no presidential ambition, adding that some persons were intimidated by his political credentials.

“If I want to contest (for presidency), nobody can stop me. They are intimidated of my credentials,” Wike said.