By Tunde Thomas

The Federal government has been accused of not doing enough to prevent terror attacks in the country. Former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, who stated this in Lagos, noted that the recent attacks on trains in Kaduna which led to the destruction of lives and property could have been prevented if the government had taken proactive measures to prevent the tragedies.

According to him: “With regards to the recent attacks on Abuja, and Kaduna trains, unlike others in the past, the attacks could have been prevented. The terrorists made attempts in the past, they didn’t succeed, and those attempts were sufficient warnings for us . After those attempts, our leaders should have put proactive measures in place to ensure that any time attempts are made that the terrorists would never succeed but unfortunately proactive measures were not taken, our leaders just assume that the situation will just normalize, and this is why these terrorists were able to strike in Kaduna after that of Abuja. This unfortunate and tragic incident could have been prevented if government have done the needful ‘’.

While declaring that terrorists are determined to ruin the nation, the former Minister noted that it is only by putting proactive measures in place that government can checkmate the unpatriotic, and undesirable elements.

‘’The situation in the country today is very sad, and very unfortunate because of the way we are just wasting human lives. We are now recording avoidable deaths. This is very sad and most unfortunate. Federal government should have taken precautions. It is sad that instead of taking precautionary measures to prevent these attacks, federal government prefer to react after the damage would have been done. Federal government is not doing enough to prevent these attacks. Government should be taking proactive measures as that’s the only way to secure this country’’, he declared.

Urging government to tackle the insecurity challenge frontally, Adeniran said failure to do so have grave implications for the country.

“Our leaders should not put anything past these terrorists because they would stop at nothing, and that is why they have to be ahead of them by taking necessary actions to ensure that they don’t succeed. We can’t afford to allow these terrorists to hold the nation to ransom, and this is why our leaders must rise up to the challenge now as failure to do so will have serious consequences. You don’t joke with terrorists because of who they are, and because of their readiness to inflict terror at any time’’, he declared.