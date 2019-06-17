Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Provost of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, has warned that women are not second class citizens.

To this end, Akintunde urged the women not to see themselves as such but to work for the development and progress of the country.

The provost also urged women to take up challenges and occupy high positions in politics, academics and other fields of life, stressing that women have equal potentials like their male counterparts hence the need for them to occupy positions of authority.

Akintunde, who spoke at the first anniversary of the Female Staff Association of the college, said the only way for the country to develop is for men and women to take up the challenges of developing the country.

Represented by the Registrar, Mrs. Olufisayo Fakorede, the provost encouraged women to be committed to the task of empowering, strengthening, sharing and caring for one another, to ensure fulfilment of their different mandates in every sphere of life.

He also enjoined women occupying various positions of authority to be prudent in finance and demonstrate accountability in administration andsuggested that women should be considered for positions of authority due to their prudent spending and proper service delivery.

The association’s President, Mrs. Olaoluwakiitan Adebayo, who called on women to support their male counterparts holding public offices, said they have vital roles to play in the economic and social development of the country.