Imo State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against dragging it into partisan politics.

The union said it took an exception to a text of a press conference by PDP wherein it listed non-payment of salaries as one of the reasons why it asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to resign.

In a joint statement by acting chairman of NLC in Imo, Philipi Nwansi; state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tangban Nkim and state chairman of JPSNC, Alloy Iwuanyanwu, the labour leaders denied having any salary issue with Imo State government.

“Concerning the issue of salaries and pensions, organised labour has engaged the state government meaningfully and most outstanding matters in that regard have been adequately handled with our instrumentality of labour mechanism and approach.”

It expressed the displeasure that the PDP wanted to drag it into its altercation with the ruling APC, describing the act as unbecoming.

While making it clear that NLC is a non-partisan organisation solely involved in the welfare and interest of workers, labour frowned at any attempt to involve it in politics.

“We take exception to any party acting as spokesman of Imo workers or organised labour. The organised labour does not need any political party to use labour issues or workers welfare to score political goals or popularity.”

It, therefore, urged political parties to refrain from the attempt of dragging labour into their political squabbles.