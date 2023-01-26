By Chinelo Obogo

Abia State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, has said that the tenure of the House of Representatives member for Umunneochi/Isukwuato Federal Constituency, Nkiru Onyejeocha will soon be over.

Reacting to a statement credited to the lawmaker, who alleged that Abia commissioners are in the habit of begging, Chikamnayo accused her of arrogance and attempt to instigate the public and denigrate the Abia State Executive Council.

He said: “Her delusions of grandeur are a bit disturbing to me personally because I had thought that the elevated office which she occupies in the Federal House of Representatives on behalf of the great people of Umunneochi/Isukwuato Federal Constituency would have somewhat cured her of arrogance.

“But like all Onyejeocha who in the full view of a shocked world, turned her unsuspecting husband, Ikemba Kingsley Onyejeocha, into a beggar in his own house, is now shamelessly referring to Commissioners in Abia State as beggers in an infantile attempt to instigate the innocent public and denigrate the Abia State Executive Council. Her endless oscillation between lucid moments and absolute insanity is an unfortunate source of embarrassment not only to her Constituency but indeed to all men and women of goowill.

“Nkiru Onyejeocha while pointing fingers at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu without cause, has thrown caution to the winds in a vain attempt to amass cheap political attention at a time she should be bothering about the deep mess into which her activities has thrown the once manageable Abia APC. Today, with the likes of Nkiru Onyejeocha, Abia APC is permanently polarised and finished – locked in a fractricidal war of attrition, wits and wanton opportunism.

“Ironically, while the whole Abia, except , perhaps, Nkiru Onyejeocha, is aware of her chequered antecedents, she keeps pretending to be holy, hypocritically pontificating on issues that directly indict her in all dimensions.

“Several times, we offered helping hands to help cure her of this self inflicted malaise but her overbloated feeling of self importance does not allow her to see reason. Despite repeated efforts to avoid her , she has refused to respect herself. Nkiru Onyejeocha prefers to overprice herself and dabble into avoidable conflicts that threaten the prevalent atmosphere of peace in the State. Sadly, with the upcoming elections, her moment of reckoning with the electorate has come.

“One would have thought that she would have limited her foolhardiness to APC in Abia State where her entrance has brought nothing but division and decay; but not Nkiru Onyejeocha! She will always overreach herself, prancing about like the proverbial Nwa Nza that challenges her gods to a wrestling contest.

“Commissioners in Abia State will not reply her, neither will Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stoop low to her lowlife. She should continue wandering around and conspiring with other fallen political fugitives

“We can only pity her and ignore her rantings propelled by an excess dose of inferiority complex. On a personal note, I will advise her to thread with caution and avoid investing in ant infested firewoods. If she continues in her usual bragadaccio, the lizards will visit her neighborhood and all her thick putrefaction will be exposed to her own loss and chagrain. A word is enough for the wise.”