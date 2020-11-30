Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Chief Anyim has described Governor David Umahi as a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition.

The former SGF stated this in an open letter, titled: “Governor David Umahi on his wild, infantile, and utterly senseless accusations against my person”, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, last night.

The open letter was addressed to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Inspector –General of Police; Director – General, State Security Service and Chief of Defence Staff.

Umahi, had in a widely circulated media briefing on November 27, 2020, after a formal Ebonyi State security council meeting, accused Anyim, Sam Egwu, Obinma Ogba, and Ali Odefa of plotting to use members of IPOB to unleash mayhem in the state.

“I want the media to note, that I reported an allegation that some Ebonyi people are engaging cultists and according to them some IPOB Members to start killing and causing crisis in Ebonyi State in the name of fighting Ebonyi State Government and the governor and their leader is Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and their members are Dr. Sam Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba, Mr. Ali Odefa and others……The same Senator Anyim Pius Anyim fought the former Governor Sam Egwu and many people were killed.

“I have also directed security agencies to ensure the implementation of policies on tinted glasses of vehicles in the state, the use of a siren and then their police escort…. If they try to fight the State, this will be their last fight, they will not fight again,” Umahi had said.

But Anyim said Umahi’s latest attack on him and other noble sons of the state was the “worst mistake after his latest misadventure by taking on me and other noble and respectable sons of Ebonyi State, who have served and continued to serve our dear State with resolute commitment, dedication and integrity.”

The open letter partly read: “I would not have bothered to respond to this gibberish by a sinking man but for the compelling need to put the records straight and forewarn the public about the sinister plans of a man who personifies everything ignoble, shameless and despicable.

“Gov. Umahi is pitiably delusional. He is a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition. Here is a drowning man looking for who to drag down with him. Gov. Umahi has made his worst mistake after his latest misadventure by taking on me and other noble and respectable sons of Ebonyi State who have served and continued to serve our dear State with resolute commitment, dedication and integrity.”