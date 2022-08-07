By Agatha Emeadi

A socio-political group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has berated the factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, for accusing the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, of anti-party activities.

Emenike had through a faceless group, Abia Rescue Movement accused Kalu of sponsoring another party, Action People’s Party (APP) and its governorship candidate, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu.

But ANPF described the claim as not only untrue, but also one calculated to mislead Nigerians, especially those who live outside Abia who may not be conversant with the realities on ground.

The group, which stated this in a statement signed by its President, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, and Secretary General, Hon. Ebere Ibekwe, noted that contrary to the claim by Emenike and his co-travellers, all the issues that reduced APC’s popularity in Abia were caused by him and his group.

The group said: “Emenike and his gang destabilized Abia APC by chasing away popular and credible leaders like Mascot Uzor Kalu, Alex Otti, Etigwe Uwa (SAN), Acho Obioma, Dr Otuka, Amobi Ogah and others.

“It was people like Orji Kalu, Ogah and elected members that made APC a popular party in Abia through the number of projects they attracted. But Emenike connived with PDP members who hailed him as the man with 5-G network to destabilise the party. Where is the 5-G network today? Or is he having ‘low battery?’

“Emenike is a divisive and shameless mole, treacherous, dubious and wicked politician that shouldn’t be taken seriously by any reasonable person.

“It is shocking the level of impunity with which Emenike and his co-travellers tried to misrepresent clear narratives just to assassinate the character and distort the reputation of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

“We were all in All Progressives Congress prior to 2022 and were contributing in our individual capacities to the growth of the party. While we fought for the growth of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike constituted himself into an agent of division and instability in the party.

“He was so recalcitrant that a disagreement that cost the party an opportunity to win the seat of government of Abia State in 2019 ensued between him and his army of outlaws in the party, and the then executive committee of the party in the state led by Chief Donatus Nwankpa.

“Chief Ikechi Emenike became such an embarrassment to the All Progressives Congress to the extent that the then national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had to during his speech at Umuahia township stadium in the buildup to the 2019 election described him as a mole in the party. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole before the entirety of the crowd of APC supporters laid a curse on Chief Emenike that his life will be filled with troubles as he has made himself a source of trouble for the All Progressives Congress.

“It is obvious that Chief Ikechi Emenike’s life is today filled with so much troubles that he is now going about looking for who to engage in unwarranted attacks.

“Much as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu are brothers, their political lives and destinies are not tied to each other. Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has his political dreams to pursue as much as Hon. Mascot has his to pursue, and the decision on the platform on which to pursue such dreams remains their individual exclusive preserve.

“Ikechi Emenike, the executive mole planted to destabilise the APC should stop attacking Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and face his failed governorship ambition.”