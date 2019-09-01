“Tobs this is the middle of nowhere, is there a reason we are stopping?” Dennis asked opening his door and walking over to my side. ‘I cannot breath,” I said actually having an eerie feeling take over me as I gasped for air. I really felt suffocated in spite of the cool evening breeze. That was the last thing I remembered.

I opened my eyes and found myself on the hospital bed with Jasmine staring anxiously into my face. “What happened?” I asked in confusion. “Tobs honestly I don’t know whether I should hug you or smack you, other girls will swoon into the arms of their lover and find themselves shagged up in bed but you had to land yourself in hospital,” she said with a shaky voice and a sprinkling of tears on her lashes.

I could hear the relief in her voice and see how worried she looked. Jasmine hugged me tightly and sat on the chair by my bedside obviously exhausted.

Did I really faint? What time is it, I wondered as I looked around to check the time. “It is 11.00am Tobs, you gave us such a fright” Jasmine said quietly, still visibly shaken from the ordeal. “11.00am? Oh dear” I exclaimed. “You, young lady are going nowhere, Doctors orders and yes Debbie (my Secretary) and Mom has been here to see you.

No do not look around neither Dennis nor Rick are allowed here but the girls are coming over shortly,” Jasmine said finishing breathlessly. “We are here already pumpkin; we came as soon as we heard!” Announced Bola as she came in bearing gifts; a fruit basket and a sweet smile, she blew me a kiss as she placed the basket on the side table while she mumbled something about asking a nurse if she could get a knife and saucer to chop the fruits in.

She was followed closely by Kaycee and Zara. “Oh you poor thing,” Zara said giving me a smothering hug. “How are you love?” Kaycee asked kissing my forehead her beautiful face wrinkled in concern.

I felt like I was in a trance, what’s all these I wondered looking around feeling uncomfortable with all the attention I was getting. “Ok, so what happened? I can’t wait anymore; tell us what landed Tobs in the hospital?” Zara asked curiously.

Dennis called me last night to tell me Tobs had passed out soon after she stepped out of his car by the side of the highway. The Doctor called it a vasovagal attack or neutrally meditated syncope, he says if the syncope is prolonged, it can trigger a seizure. “What the hell is that?” Zara asked in wonder. “He says it is a sudden, brief loss of consciousness and posture caused by decreased blood flow to the brain and that one may suffer from a simple fainting spell due to anxiety, fear, pain, intense emotional stress, hunger or use of alcohol or drugs,” Jasmine said intelligently sounding very intellectual. “Ok so which category is Tobs own? Oh my goodness, you did mention Dennis called you? Na man mata?” My tormentor, Zara asked in disbelieve as if the situation was not bad enough. “Actually there is a slight twist to the story,” Jasmine said as she went ahead and told them what happened at the Restaurant and how Rick showed up unannounced. “Oh boy, you are telling me Tobs is stressed out and fainted because two boys are fighting over her?” Zara asked hilariously in disbelieve and in one fell swoop trivialised what happened at the Restaurant.

I was quiet all through these exchanges as I didn’t have the strength to respond to Zara’s snide remarks. “Zara can’t you see all these is upsetting for Tobs?” Kaycee asked staring at me anxiously. The girls stayed a little while until the Doctor came and insisted they all leave and that I needed a little rest. “May I have a moment with her Doctor?” Kaycee asked insistently looking at the Doctor intently. After the girls stepped out, Kaycee sat at the edge of my bed and held my hands. She asked if she could pray with me and I nodded acquiescence. “Please Lord clear this confusion in Tobs head between Rick and Dennis….”