Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, has been dragged to court over his age.

The applicants urged the court to ask Justice Abraham to quit as the state chief judge because he is too old.

Defendants turned applicants, Imaobong Michael Ekpombuk and Cornelia Effiong Elijah, in an originating case of the estate of one Akaninyene Effiong Elijah, deceased, with Suit No. HU/LA.1/2018, originally filed in the High Court One, Uyo, presided by Abraham, have now filed a motion asking the court to determine whether by virtue of section 291 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and section 3 of the High Court Law (Cap.55) of Akwa Ibom State 2000, Abraham is competent to continue to sit as a judicial officer of the state High Court.

Their argument is that based on the stated sections of the laws, Abraham, having clocked 65 years on June 28, 2019, having been born on June 29, 1954, has become functus officio to continue in office as the chief judge of the state.

The applicants, according to their motion file by their counsel, Ekpenyong Ntekim, ironically, before the said Abraham, are praying the court to determine the application as they do not want to manage a defence in the their originating suit only for its decision to be set aside on grounds of the age and compulsory retirement of Justice Abraham.