From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, has described the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) under its present leadership as a toothless bulldog.

IPMAN chairman, Dr. Joseph Obele, stated this in response to threats by the NLC to resist any increase in pump price of petroleum products.

Obele said labour leaders should hide their face in shame, vowing that the government would dare them by increasing the current pump price above N220 in a short time and labour would do nothing.

He said agitating for improved living standards for workers was a critical objective of labour, but said the contrary has been the case with the current leadership of NLC.

Obele alleged that under the watch of the present leadership of NLC, there have been several unfavourable policies by the Federal Government, like fuel price moved from N97 to N163 and incessant increments in power utility bills, which the labour leaders have failed to respond to.

“Nigerians have lost confidence in the present leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress. I recommend that a special kindergarten Montessori should grant admission to labour’s present leadership for them to learn the objectives labour union.

The primary objective of labour is to promote and protect the interests of its members. Besides, a labour union also has to accomplish certain social and economic responsibilities which are targeted at bringing a better life to her citizens at large.”

The IPMAN chairman said a national labour or trade union besides fighting for the rights of workers must also see to it that it discharges its oversight responsibilities.

“National labour leaders are supposed to be watchdog to the Federal Executive Council and voice of citizens against marginalisation, poor economic policies that are perceived to bring hardship upon the people, oppression or welfare of workers and others.”