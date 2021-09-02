From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as League of Unique Friends Association has derided Presidential spokesman, Mallam Shehu and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume over their recent outburst against Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The group, while briefing newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday described as false, baseless, and mendacious the narrative by Mallam Shehu that Governor Ortom is inciting farmers against herders and Christians against Muslims.

“We vehemently and completely reject his false and mischievous narratives against our amiable Governor and negligence of the collosal humanitarian as well as development crises unleashed on the people of Benue State by the Fulani herdsmen.

“Mallam Shehu should rather advise his principal to address the humanitarian and development crises occasioned by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State and Nigeria at large and stop his desperate attempt to twist facts and misinform unsuspecting members of the public.

The group which spoke through the Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Frank Kyungun applauded all Nigerians who know the truth and accept the fact that Governor Ortom is speaking for millions of voiceless Nigerians who have continued to bear the brunt of economic hardship, banditry, insurgency, kidnappings and other violent crimes plaguing the country.

“Let it be known to Shehu and his mischievious cronies that Governor Ortom has never and will never stir up hatred against any ethnic nationality.

“The Governor is simply drawing attention to the heinous attacks and killings of his people by armed Fulani herdsmen in their ancestral lands while the government at the centre appears complicit, incapable or unwilling to protect them,” the group noted.

They urged the Presidential Media aide to rather channel his energy in making statements that will give Nigerians hope that the government and his principal are making conscious efforts to end all forms of banditry, insurgency, terrorism, kidnaping, and other social vices bedeviling the country.

“He should also concern himself with the shortcomings of this administration in the area of security, corruption and economy. The three major pillars his Principal and party campaigned for, which Nigerians voted them into power are yet to be provided.”

The group equally expressed shock over the call for a state of emergency in Benue by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, stressing that his call was influenced by personal political selfish interests and not the issues of insecurity raised by Governor Ortom.

“We urge him to play the role of an elder and leader whose major focus should be on how to leverage on his status as a federal minister and join hands with the state government to put an end to insecurity in Benue State and pave the way for the rebuilding of destroyed homes in rural communities and safe return of millions of Benue IDPs back to their ancestral land.

“The well-being, security, and peace of the Benue people should not be taken for granted by Akume who has benefitted immensely from the goodwill of the Benue people.”

“We, therefore, call on the Benue people to continue to support Governor Ortom for his firm stand for justice, fairness, and equity for all. We also urge our Leader and Governor to remain resolute, firm, and courageous in his defence of his people through lawful and democratic means as history would be kind to him.

“We believe in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria within a peaceful environment of mutual respect, progress, and stability,” the group noted.

