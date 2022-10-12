From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Youth advocate and the Founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative, Dr Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is set to empower 100 disabled Nigerians.

Dr Ekwubiri who recently floored Aisha Yesufu, Ahmed Isah and Harrison Gwamnishu to emerge “Youth Advocate of the Year” in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards, made this known while speaking with I journalists in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to her on 5th November 2022 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

IgbereTV media crew and other journalists, led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa, visited her to formally inform him of her nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted the awardee’s post-profiling, photo session and presentation of her Table reservation for the event.

Dr Ekwubiri revealed that the 100 disabled persons will be trained on shoemaking, wallets and bags. The skill acquisition program will be held on 21st October 2022.

According to her, “Nigerians should expect a lot because we are rolling out an empowerment programme for 100 disabled people from the Motivating African Youth Initiative organisation”.

“We actually have a pillar which is called ‘May I Create’ which is geared towards skill acquisition”.

“On 21st October 2022, we will be training 100 disabled people.”

“We have spoken with the disabled community here in Abuja and we will be teaching them shoe making, bag making and wallet making.”