From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Tuesday, released the timetable for the election into the Boards of Sports Federations, fixing September 30 as the date to conduct the national election.

The statement issued by the ministry revealed that nomination forms will be released on September 15, while the completed ones will be submitted September 17.

The ministry directed all the Caretaker Committee chairmen of the affected federations to be dissolved a week before the election.

It further instructed that the election of all representatives from constituencies, other than zonal ones, are expected to be concluded on September 21 while the zonal representatives’ election will closely follow on September 22.

The statement also disclosed that September 30 National Elections will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, adding that the elected persons will be sworn in on October 8 this year.

