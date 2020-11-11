Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A coalition of Nigerian youths from the country’s six geopolitical regions rose from an emergency meeting in Kaduna to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take effective steps to tackle rising insecurity in the country, especially in the North.

The region according to the coalition, had been devastated by terrorism, banditry and kidnappings – which were having negative impacts on social activities and economy of the affected areas.

The coalition, who spoke through Mukhtar Mohammed, carpeted Nigerian politicians whom he noted had done little to tackle issues of poverty, education, unemployment, poor infrastructural development among others which are partly responsible for the spate of insecurity across the country.

However, the coalition commended the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawal, for mediating roles he played in bringing an end to the spate of protests that had rocked major cities in Nigeria just as it appealed to Federal and State legislators to consult with their constituents to know their concerns and priorities with a view to developing masses’ oriented bills.

“Peace is an essential commodity for building a prosperous and progressive country which will enable citizens the opportunity to showcase and contribute their quota towards the development of their motherland.

“It’s therefore mandatory on individuals, corporate entities and above all government agencies to strive in the direction of achieving an enduring and lasting peace across the breadth and length of Nigeria.

“Nigerian youth must see themselves as agents of peace and effective partners in sustaining peaceful coexistence amongst all regions.

“They must not allow themselves to be used by those who do not mean well for this country as agents of destruction and destabilisation.

“Peaceful manner and reasonable avenues should be explored in finding solutions to our socio-economic and political problems rather than engaging in acts capable of disturbing public peace and business activities in the country,” the coalition stated.