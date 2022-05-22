From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Group Leaders Council of Nigeria (GLCN), an umbrella body of Nigerian youth leaders, has warned the political leader against the country’s continued instability and unemployment.

“Since the inception of the current democratic system in 1999, Nigeria has continued to be bedevilled by many crises that have jeopardised the nation’s sovereignty and unity,” the youth amalgamation said at a conference in Abuja yesterday.

According to the GLCN leader, Samuel Ogundare, factors such as instability, unemployment, hyperinflation, corruption, religious clashes, banditry, abduction, ethnic hostilities, among others have continued despite strenuous efforts in some quarters to put an end to it, according to GLCN chairman Samuel Ogundare.

He said, “No true Nigerian patriot can ignore the reality that Nigerians have routinely endured and suffered greatly from unqualified, corrupt, or selfish leadership at virtually all levels of government.”

According to him, as a result of the country’s dire situation, leaders of youth groups have taken it upon themselves to identify viable youths and individuals who are aligned with the Youth Agenda, review their respective manifestos and/or political ideologies, and form strategic alliances aimed at establishing the platforms that will empower more youths and enable them to have a symbiotic relationship with their political leaders and representatives.

They implored youth to show up for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, which they said is paramount to the majority of concerned, patriotic, and impoverished Nigerians.

The group therefore scheduled an emergency conference to hold June 3, in Abuja.

